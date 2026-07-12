Front Page  »  

One big beautiful bill is an ugly disaster

July 12, 2026

Congressman Salud Carbajal

OPINION by CONGRESSMAN SALUD CABAJAL

It has been one year since Republicans passed their so-called “one big beautiful bill,” which has been nothing but one big ugly disaster.

This bill gives the ultra-wealthy big tax breaks while stripping health care and food assistance from children, seniors, and veterans. That’s why I stood united with House Democrats in voting against this bill and continue to speak out against it.

So, what are the big ugly bill’s impacts? It funds significant tax cuts for the billionaire class, while also:

  • Adding $4 trillion to the national debt
  • Causing 10 million Americans to lose their healthcare
  • Removing 4 million Americans from food assistance
  • Gutting trillions in funding from critical programs like Medicaid and SNAP

As Republicans celebrate the one-year anniversary of this legislation this week, I want to emphasize how devastating these impacts are. The statistics I shared in this letter are not abstract — they represent fellow Americans who are now struggling to make ends meet as a direct result of this bill.

Please know I will continue to fight to protect health care, keep families fed, and ensure our government works for working people — not just the rich and powerful.

 


Loading...
Subjects:     
Related:


9 Comments

I’d guess he thought the Green New Deal was an excellent piece of legislation?


8

Yeah tax cuts for hard working Americans is ugly to democrats….


9

Mr. Carbajal, you need to be clear and not prevaricate. The millions of “Americans” that lost their assistance, did they refuse the volunteer or part time work requirements to continue with their healthcare/medicaid/food assistance? Just like other Americans, it’s no work, no pay.


11

While illegals may get you elected, by no means are they “Americans”. It’s about time they are removed from welfare rolls


14

The imbecile speaks.


Carbajal is an embarrassment to the Central Coast, California, America and REAL American Patriots (that are #AmericaFirst).


#NEVERVoteDemocratAgain


16

Speaking of imbeciles, thought you were suppose to address policies,events and arguments. Not the person?


0

Facts are kryptonite to Libocrats. It’s always a wasted effort to lead the fools to facts.


Fact.


1

Here is AI assessment of Salud’s opinion…

Sounds like a lot of fear mongering to me. This guy needs to go. He stays in office because he can make you afraid we don’t need that kind of person representing us. He just tell the truth and what truth he does tell is embellished.


Claim


Assessment


Explanation


“Gives the ultra-wealthy big tax breaks.”


Mostly accurate, but incomplete.


The law extends and expands many tax cuts. Independent analyses (including the Congressional Budget Office and other nonpartisan organizations) conclude higher-income households receive the largest dollar benefits, although many middle-income taxpayers also receive tax reductions.


“Adds $4 trillion to the national debt.”


Reasonable estimate depending on methodology.


The Congressional Budget Office estimated roughly $3.4 trillion added to deficits over ten years. When interest costs are included, estimates exceed $4 trillion, which explains where the congressman gets that figure.


“Causing 10 million Americans to lose their healthcare.”


Directionally accurate, but wording is misleading.


The CBO projects about 10 million additional people will be uninsured by 2034 because of the law. That is not the same as saying 10 million people have already lost insurance today. The effects phase in over several years.


“Removing 4 million Americans from food assistance.”


Debatable.


The law reduces SNAP spending and tightens eligibility. Estimates vary. Some analyses project around 3 million losing benefits, while others estimate around 4 million depending on assumptions and state implementation. This number is less settled than the healthcare estimate.


“Gutting trillions in funding from Medicaid and SNAP.”

Overstated.


3

“Americans”? … or American “citizens”? Stealth choice of terms. Dude needs to go away. He’s done nothing for the Central Coast. Oh, and those programs he mentions are rife with corruption.


28
﻿