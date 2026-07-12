One big beautiful bill is an ugly disaster

July 12, 2026

OPINION by CONGRESSMAN SALUD CABAJAL

It has been one year since Republicans passed their so-called “one big beautiful bill,” which has been nothing but one big ugly disaster.

This bill gives the ultra-wealthy big tax breaks while stripping health care and food assistance from children, seniors, and veterans. That’s why I stood united with House Democrats in voting against this bill and continue to speak out against it.

So, what are the big ugly bill’s impacts? It funds significant tax cuts for the billionaire class, while also:

Adding $4 trillion to the national debt

Causing 10 million Americans to lose their healthcare

Removing 4 million Americans from food assistance

Gutting trillions in funding from critical programs like Medicaid and SNAP

As Republicans celebrate the one-year anniversary of this legislation this week, I want to emphasize how devastating these impacts are. The statistics I shared in this letter are not abstract — they represent fellow Americans who are now struggling to make ends meet as a direct result of this bill.

Please know I will continue to fight to protect health care, keep families fed, and ensure our government works for working people — not just the rich and powerful.

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