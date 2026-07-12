Gas prices rising again in San Luis Obispo County, find lowest costs

July 12, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Gas prices reverse course and start rising again. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County rose three cents last week to $5.68 a gallon, according to AAA.

“Gas prices are going up again, as the future of the ceasefire between the United States and Iran remains uncertain,” according to AAA. “Crude oil prices are currently in the $70 per barrel range but could rise if volatility lingers along the Strait of Hormuz.”

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas remained unchanged at $5.38 last week. Nationally, gas prices increased seven cents to $3.87 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the eighth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.66. Sutter County boasts the lowest average cost at $5.06 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 4605 Broad Street: $5.05 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 2211 Broad Street: $5.09 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.21 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.23 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $5.25 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $5.29 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.29 USA Gasoline – Morro Bay, Main Street: $5.35 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.37 Shell – Atascadero, San Gabriel: $5.39

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