Who are the highest paid city employees in SLO County?

July 14, 2026

By Karen Velie

While all San Luis Obispo County residents are being asked to vote in November for a half-sent sales tax increase for transportation improvements, large raises for some administrative and public safety employees are taking a bigger bite out of city budgets.

While the bulk of city employees receive pay increases of approximately 3% per year, over the past five years increases have been much higher for some administrators such as a 38% increase in salary and benefits for the city manager of Grover Beach and a similar increase in pay for the Morro Bay chief of police position.

While San Luis Obispo continues to have the highest paid city employees in the county, because of large pension debt payments, their numbers were abnormally high in 2024.

CalCoastNews evaluated earnings information from Transparent California, a public pay and pension database, to determine the four top-paid employees in each of the seven cities in SLO County. The totals include salary, benefits and pro-rated pension funds.

Compensation information is from 2024, the last time the seven cities filed with Transparent California.

Four highest paid employees from each of the seven cities in SLO County

City Pay/Benefits Title Name

San Luis Obispo $531,280 Deputy Police Chief Frederick Mickel San Luis Obispo $509,415 Deputy Police Chief Brian Amoroso San Luis Obispo $506,556 Fire Battalion Chief John MacDonald San Luis Obispo $478,867 Fire Battalion Chief Ray Hais-Doyle Arroyo Grande $380,250 Police Chief Michael Martinez Pismo Beach $376,643 Police Chief Jeffrey Smith Grover Beach $376,421 City Manager Matthew Bronson Pismo Beach $370,928 City Manager Jorge Garcia Atascadero $363,143 Fire Chief Casey Bryson Arroyo Grande $360,940 Assistant City Manager William Robeson Paso Robles $351,982 City Manager Ty Lewis Morro Bay $351,209 Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Vierra Atascadero $342,578 Police Chief Daniel Suttles Paso Robles $341,940 Operations Battalion Chief Brian Lewis Morro Bay $336,998 Police Chief Amy Watkins Paso Robles $329,134 Police Chief Damian Nord Morro Bay $327,979 City Manager Yvonne Kimball Pismo Beach $325,743 Police Commander Christopher Trimble Paso Robles $321,972 Fire Captain Joel Platter Pismo Beach $317,211 Police Commander Daniel Herlihy Morro Bay $314,763 Fire Chief Daniel McCrain Atascadero $310,711 Fire Battalion Chief Matthew Miranda Arroyo Grande $309,449 City Manager Matt Downing Arroyo Grande $301,824 Police Commander Zak Ayala Atascadero $300,255 City Manager James Lewis Grover Beach $298,703 Police Chief James Munroe III Grover Beach $271,845 Police Commander Bryan Millard

Grover Beach $267,694 Assistant City Manager Kristin Eriksson – Embree

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