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Who are the highest paid city employees in SLO County?

July 14, 2026

By Karen Velie

While all San Luis Obispo County residents are being asked to vote in November for a half-sent sales tax increase for transportation improvements, large raises for some administrative and public safety employees are taking a bigger bite out of city budgets.

While the bulk of city employees receive pay increases of approximately 3% per year, over the past five years increases have been much higher for some administrators such as a 38% increase in salary and benefits for the city manager of Grover Beach and a similar increase in pay for the Morro Bay chief of police position.

While San Luis Obispo continues to have the highest paid city employees in the county, because of large pension debt payments, their numbers were abnormally high in 2024.

CalCoastNews evaluated earnings information from Transparent California, a public pay and pension database, to determine the four top-paid employees in each of the seven cities in SLO County. The totals include salary, benefits and pro-rated pension funds.

Compensation information is from 2024,  the last time the seven cities filed with Transparent California.

Four highest paid employees from each of the seven cities in SLO County

 

City                      Pay/Benefits    Title                        Name

San Luis Obispo $531,280 Deputy Police Chief Frederick Mickel
San Luis Obispo $509,415 Deputy Police Chief Brian Amoroso
San Luis Obispo $506,556 Fire Battalion Chief John MacDonald
San Luis Obispo $478,867 Fire Battalion Chief Ray Hais-Doyle
Arroyo Grande $380,250 Police Chief Michael Martinez
Pismo Beach $376,643 Police Chief Jeffrey Smith
Grover Beach $376,421 City Manager Matthew Bronson
Pismo Beach $370,928 City Manager Jorge Garcia
Atascadero $363,143 Fire Chief Casey Bryson
Arroyo Grande $360,940 Assistant City Manager William Robeson
Paso Robles $351,982 City Manager Ty Lewis
Morro Bay $351,209 Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Vierra
Atascadero $342,578 Police Chief Daniel Suttles
Paso Robles $341,940 Operations Battalion Chief Brian Lewis
Morro Bay $336,998 Police Chief Amy Watkins
Paso Robles $329,134 Police Chief Damian Nord
Morro Bay $327,979 City Manager Yvonne Kimball
Pismo Beach $325,743 Police Commander Christopher Trimble
Paso Robles $321,972 Fire Captain Joel Platter
Pismo Beach $317,211 Police Commander Daniel Herlihy
Morro Bay $314,763 Fire Chief Daniel McCrain
Atascadero $310,711 Fire Battalion Chief Matthew Miranda
Arroyo Grande $309,449 City Manager Matt Downing
Arroyo Grande $301,824 Police Commander Zak Ayala
Atascadero $300,255 City Manager James Lewis
Grover Beach $298,703 Police Chief James Munroe III
Grover Beach $271,845 Police Commander Bryan Millard
Grover Beach $267,694 Assistant City Manager Kristin Eriksson – Embree

 


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2 Comments

So, Grover Beach, population 12-13,000, with tax revenues of $21,000,000, paid its city manager & assistant city manager more than $644,000, not to mention the other 73 employees, 25 of whom have city credit cards. There can’t be much left over to provide for the people of the city who paid those taxes! Hey City Council — are you asleep at the wheel?


6

Strange that Morro Bay’s Fire Chief is paid 10% less than its Deputy Fire Chief.


Shocked Amy Watkins is still police chief after my judgment was entered against her and the City:


https://lawnews.tv/judgment-entered-against-city-and-2-police-chiefs-in-duringer-v-morro-bay-2a-victory/


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