Water main break in Paso Robles closes Riverside Avenue

July 15, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

On the first day of the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, city crews are working to repair a water main break located at the intersection of 24th Street and Riverside Avenue.

While repair work is underway, Riverside Avenue is closed to northbound traffic between 24th Street and Gregory Avenue. City staff is asking motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes to minimize congestion and allow crews to safely complete repairs.

Businesses located within the affected area (identified by the red polygons on the attached map) are currently without water service. At this time, repairs are expected to take a minimum of 10 hours to complete before water service can be restored.

“City Water Department is working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service and reopen the roadway,” according to city staff. “The city appreciates the patience and understanding of affected businesses, residents, and motorists during this repair.”

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