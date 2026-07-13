San Luis Obispo police catch felon with gun and meth
July 13, 2026
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
San Luis Obispo police arrested a felon whom they say an officer found with a handgun and methamphetamine last week.
On Thursday, a patrol officer stopped 39-year-old Lucas Hay near Peach and Santa Rosa streets for an open case compliance check. While searching Hay, the officer found two methamphetamine pipes, a small amount of meth and a .22 caliber revolver, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
Police arrested Hay on felony charges of carrying a concealed firearm and felon in possession of a firearm, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Hay currently remains in San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $30,000, according to the county sheriff’s office website.
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