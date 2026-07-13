Police rescue drunk man from creek in downtown San Luis Obispo

July 13, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Police rescued an intoxicated man who fell into the creek in downtown San Luis Obispo early Saturday morning.

At 1 a.m., a 911 caller reported she had gotten a call from her boyfriend, during which she heard the sound of running water and then the call dropped. The caller said she tracked her boyfriend’s phone location to the area of Monterey and Nipomo streets, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Patrol officers began searching the area and found the man in San Luis Creek behind Tonita’s restaurant. Using a San Luis Obispo Fire Department ladder, police helped the man out of the creek.

Responders transported the man to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Investigators determined the man was highly inebriated, and he had gone to the creek to urinate. He climbed over the railing, fell down the embankment and was unable to climb out.

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