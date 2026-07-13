Armed juvenile tries to flee Santa Maria police during traffic stop
July 13, 2026
By Josh Friedman
Santa Maria police officers arrested an armed juvenile who allegedly tried to flee and resisted arrest during a traffic stop on Saturday.
Officers seized a loaded 9 mm handgun from the suspect’s waistband while making the arrest. The gun did not have a serial number, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
The suspect was medically cleared, then booked in juvenile hall on multiple felony charges. The police department says it remains committed to removing illegal firearms from the community.
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