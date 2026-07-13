Time to stop the devastation at the Oceano Dunes

July 13, 2026

OPINION by MATT STEPHENS

Having lived in San Luis Obispo County for more than 25 years, I continue to be astonished at the ongoing community support for the madness occurring year-round at Oceano Dunes by mostly out-of-area RV owners who, contrary to recent news, do not bring any significant benefit to this community.

Rather, our county and state continue to allow this devastation on a daily basis that destroys wildlife habitat and causes significant harm to nearby residents due to dangerous blowing dust, airborne particulates, and uncontrolled ATVs. We have some of the most beautiful beaches in the world but, sadly, Grover Beach and Oceano can no longer be counted among them.

Where are the environmentalists who have tirelessly worked for many decades now to preserve the treasured California coastline to be enjoyed for generations to come?

Let’s not keep supporting businesses, that benefit only a handful of business owners, but put the health of our citizens, beaches, and wildlife in jeopardy.

The time has long past that we should put an end to this insanity.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...