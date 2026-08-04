Is SLO County pulling proposed sales tax for roads?

August 4, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors is in line to remove a proposed .5% sales tax measure for transportation projects from the November ballot.

At a cost of nearly $600,000, SLO Council of Governments (SLOCOG) had planned to place the proposed tax on the November ballot, as Measure H. However, research has shown Measure H is unlikely to receive the two-thirds vote required to pass.

On Tuesday morning, the SLO County Board of Supervisors announced it would hold a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss withdrawing Measure H.

On June 3, the Local Transportation Authority asked the supervisors to place the proposed sales tax on the ballot. The authority is now asking the board of supervisors to remove the measure.

If withdrawn by Aug. 12, the $588,000 in anticipated costs will be saved.

In 2016, Measure J, a similar transportation tax initiative, failed by less than half of 1%. The .5% sales tax increase received approval from 66.31% of voters, while 33.69% voted against it.

In 2024, SLOCOG had been pushing again for a .5% sales tax measure, but it chose to pause the effort because of a lack of support.

Measure H was backed by SLOCOG, local firefighters, and some business owners and officials who argued it would provide $2.3 billion for roads and matching state funds.

Opponents, such as the Central Coast Taxpayers Association, voiced concerns over the extra tax burden and sales tax rates nearing 10%.

On Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., the SLO County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting to discuss a resolution removing Measure H from the November ballot.

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