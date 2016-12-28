Animal Services sends Grover Beach dog case to DA’s office

December 28, 2016

San Luis Obispo County Animal Services has competed its investigation into the deadly Grover Beach dog attack and has submitted the case to the District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors are expected to announce later this week whether they will file charges.

On Dec. 13, Grover Beach Police Officer Alex Geiger’s Belgian Malinois attacked Betty Long, 85, in he front yard. Long’s neighbor, David Fear, stepped in to assist the elderly woman, and the dog turned his aggression on the Grover Beach man.

Fear lost six pints of blood as a result of the attack. The dog bites severed two arteries in his arm, and Fear developed infections from the bites.

He died from his injuries on Dec. 16. Fear is now being called a hero, as Long survived the attack despite suffering serious injuries.

Though the Belgian Malinois did not belong to the Grover Beach Police Department, it is not clear, though, if the dog was trained as a K-9 officer.

Prior to going to work for the Grover Beach force in September, Geiger worked as an officer with the Exeter Police Department. He also worked for the Kings County Sheriff’s Department.

Geiger turned over the Belgian Malinois to Animal Services following the attack. Animal services euthanized the dog.