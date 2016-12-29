When party planning goes bad

December 29, 2016

By KAREN VELIE

After hosting a deadly “mansion party” in Virginia, the party planner fled to Paso Robles where he allegedly shot a man at a gathering. Earlier this week, Karheem Graham-Lutchman pleaded not guilty to a San Luis Obispo County attempted murder charge.

Before heading to the Central Coast, Karheem Graham-Lutchman allegedly advertised his “mansion party” on Instagram. In Virginia, gang members break into homes under construction, advertise their “mansion party” on social media, and then often charge admission, Chesterfield police said.

Graham-Lutchman’s Instagram advertisement went viral, and on Sept. 4, over 300 people showed up to the “mansion party” at a home still under construction in the upscale community of Chesdin Landing. During the drug fueled event, more than 70 shots were fired from seven guns leaving two men dead and a third man injured, police said.

Chesterfield police have arrested seven “gang members” between the ages of 18 and 21 who are suspected of shooting guns during the “mansion party.” Of those arrested, six are charged with second-degree murder and one is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Chesterfield police plan to interview Graham-Lutchman about the “mansion party” murders, said Beth Ford, a secretary for the Chesterfield Police Department. However, their interview will have to wait while Graham-Lutchman faces charges of attempted murder in San Luis Obispo County.

On Nov. 30, Graham-Lutchman and Jaquan Jabriel Burns, also from Virginia, attempted to crash a gathering on Whispering Oak Way in rural Paso Robles. When a man opened the door, a fight ensued and there was an exchange of gunfire. Burns, Graham-Lutchman and the man who opened the door suffered gun shot wounds.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or more information about his condition, though they have said the shooting appears to be drug related.

Following the gun battle, Graham-Lutchman and Burns transported themselves to a local hospital where Graham-Lutchman falsely identified himself as Fred Allen Cooper III, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department. At the hospital, Burns was treated for a gunshot wound to his leg and Graham-Lutchman was treated for five gunshot wounds to his legs and arms.

After they were treated for their injuries, deputies booked Graham-Lutchman and Burns into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on attempted murder charges with their bails set at $500,000 each. Both men pleaded not guilty and are scheduled to return to court for an evidentiary hearing on Jan. 17.