Four teens injured in possibly alcohol-induced crash in SLO

June 15, 2017

An 18-year-old man was ejected from an SUV on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo Tuesday night after he drove the vehicle off the highway and then back on, causing it to roll over. CHP officials say alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in the crash.

The driver and one of the passengers, both of whom are 18-year-old Coalinga men, suffered major injuries. Two Avenal girls, ages 14 and 15, suffered minor injuries.

Shortly before 11 p.m., the driver lost control of a Ford Explorer while traveling southbound at a high speed south of Higuera Street. The Explorer drove onto the median, crossed back across both lanes, went up a steep embankment and then came back onto the highway and rolled over.

Neither of the Coalinga men were wearing seatbelts. The impact of the collision threw the driver onto the highway median. The male passenger was thrown from the back seat into the cargo area of the Explorer.

Both of the Avenal girls were wearing seat belts. Nonetheless, all four of the teens were taken to the hospital.

CHP officers did not make any arrests. It is unclear if authorities plan to charge the driver.

