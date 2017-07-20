Truck driver gets six years for deadly Christmas Eve crash

July 20, 2017

A Las Vegas truck driver received a six-year prison sentence for several vehicular manslaughter convictions stemming from a 2014 Christmas Eve crash that killed four San Miguel residents.

Philip Ken Trujillo, 57, entered court on Thursday attempting to get a new trial. But, a San Luis Obispo judge denied his request and promptly sentenced him. Trujillo had faced a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

On Dec. 24, 2014, Trujillo was returning to his Las Vegas home when he tried to turn left off Highway 101 into a truck stop at Wellsona Road north of Paso Robles. Trujillo’s semi collided with an oncoming minivan.

The crash killed Crystal Lee Reuck, 22; David Castillo, 42; Karen Szasz, 45; and Taylor Swarthout, 22.

Reuck, who was driving the minivan, was reportedly under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the crash. However, evidence of Reuck’s intoxication was excluded from the trial.

When Trujillo attempted to turn left onto Wellsona Road, he made the turn at an estimated 2 mph. Two cars headed southbound managed to avoid Trujillo’s semi.

But, prosecutors said Reuck pulled his big rig in front of an oncoming vehicle.

While police investigated the collision, Trujillo was reportedly overheard taking directions on his cell phone about how to erase the truck’s black box.

In May, a San Luis Obispo jury convicted Trujillo of four counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. The jury delivered guilty verdicts on all four counts.

Last month, Trujillo’s attorney filed a motion requesting a new trial, prompting sentencing to be delayed. One of the issues raised in the motion was that jurors were denied evidence of Reuck having methamphetamine in her system at the time of the crash.

