Lompoc woman abducted from Solvang

September 3, 2017

Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies are attempting to locate a Lompoc woman who may have been kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend on Friday in Solvang, according to a press release.

On Friday afternoon, officials received information that Joseph Hetzel, 52, allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend, Virginia Paris, 55. Detectives believe Hetzel and Paris drove south from Solvang on Highway 101, and were last seen in Ventura County.

Hetzel has a violent history that includes using explosive devices with the intent to terrorize, felony vandalism and criminal threats. Hetzel has access to firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies describe Paris as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Friends of Paris reported that she recently sought a restraining order against Hetzel which was granted, but had yet to be served.

Hetzel is approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, 195 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Deputies suspect Hetzel is driving Paris’ black 2015 Chrysler 200 with a California license plate of 7NGE514.

Officials are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either Paris or Hetzel to immediately contact 911, do not approach or contact him.

