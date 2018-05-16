Jimmy Paulding needs to study, stop throwing mud
May 15, 2018
OPINION by JULIE TACKER
District 4 Supervisorial candidate Jimmy Paulding has Oceano residents up in arms over having been “the county’s stepchild;” as evidenced by there not being sidewalks in the community. Blaming current Supervisor Lynn Compton for failing to prioritize county general funds to improve their little berg.
As a junior land use planner, Jimmy should know sidewalks are generally paid for by development. Each property is required to make its own frontage improvements and as they do (to the standard that is required by their permit) the town will eventually piece together their own sidewalks.
On occasion, the county will fill in if it looks like haphazard development will take too long and as a matter of safety or to provide a “safe route to school.”
Look at Los Osos and Cambria, both stymied by building moratoriums for 20 to 30 years; they too have few sidewalks. Very few sidewalks can be found in Templeton, Cayucos, Nipomo, Shandon, San Miguel, San Simeon and so on.
Old-school sidewalks have gone out of fashion, they inhibit drainage disrupting groundwater recharge. Low impact development practices, and alternatives to traditional sidewalks, increase the visual beauty of the neighborhood. The Oceano CSD, not the county, recently got a grant to study just that.
Julie Tacker is a countywide activist and community watchdog.
Ms. Tacker is absolutely correct. This is a perfect example why Me, Paulding is nowhere ready to be elected to a Supervisor’s seat. The BOS should not be a training arena for someone. Voters need to vote for qualified people who know how the system works. There are way too many important decisions that have to made with the facts presented and within the rules that are in place.
Ladies & Gentlemen,
I CANNOT support Mr. Jimmy Paulding!
Jimmy Paulding is the handpicked puppet of Adam Hill and the SLO Progressives, and he makes baseless allegations in a desperate attempt to deceive voters, but the taxpaying citizens of the 4th District see right through his lies.
Please understand that the local SLO Progressives support bigger government, higher taxes and less freedom. Jimmy Paulding has engaged in a campaign of deception, and he refuses to admits true agenda and corrupt alliances.
Please join me in supporting Mrs. Lynn Compton on Election Day, Tuesday, June 5th, 2018. Supervisor Compton has worked to reduce taxes, build roads and secure more parks and recreation dollars for the 4th District.
George
Stop Adam Hill/SLO Progressives
Retain Prop. 13 Property Tax Protections
Reject Neophyte Jimmy Paulding