Armed men rob Nipomo man

July 3, 2018

Two Santa Maria men allegedly robbed a Nipomo resident at knifepoint Sunday night, prompting a search of the area that involved a helicopter and a K-9.

At about 10:30 p.m., the victim who lives on the 1800 block of Louise Lane called 9-1-1 to report they had been robbed at knifepoint, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. The caller gave the sheriff’s department a description of the suspects and their vehicle to dispatchers.

Within 10 minutes, deputies spotted a vehicle matching the victim’s description in the area of Riverside Drive and Division Street in Nipomo. The suspects tried to flee, but their vehicle got stuck in a field. The suspects then got out of the car and fled by foot.

Deputies immediately apprehended one of the men. Shortly afterwards, after receiving help from a CHP helicopter and a sheriff’s K-9, deputies caught the other suspect.

Authorities booked Sergio Arturo Flores, 18, and Wilson Ricardo Cortez, 20, into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on felony robbery charges. Flores was also charged with resisting an officer.

Deputies recovered the property that the suspects allegedly stole. An investigation into the case is ongoing.

Investigators request that anyone who has further information about the case call the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 543-TIPS.

