Protect SLO, oust Heidi Harmon and Carlyn Christensen

October 13, 2018

OPINION by JIM DUENOW

San Luis Obispo needs a new mayor and city council. In the 50 plus years that I have lived and practiced law in SLO, this is the most important election I can remember.

Our city now is run by the city staff which basically gives orders to the city council, rather than the other way around, as it should be. For this reason we have a city staff that is much larger than it needs to be and outrageously overpaid.

For example, the city manager is paid $250,000 per year plus generous beneﬁts. Many local corporate presidents get by on half of that.

The city of Chico is comparable in size and features to SLO and has a college. Chico has 40 more employees than the city of SLO but their salary budget is 25 million less.

Our city is facing an unfunded pension liability of 35 to 50 million, depending upon who you talk to here. They are doing little to nothing about this and it could drive the city to bankruptcy.

To deal with these problems we need to elect an experienced adult for mayor. I have listened to the candidates and urge you to vote for Keith Gurnee for mayor, and James Lopes and Sarah Flickenger for city council.

Take a look around and see what this council and mayor have allowed to happen in our sweet town. We need people on the council who will be advocates for our unique, precious city; people who will ﬁght the state to protect our city from high-rise development that destroys our views and change the very unique quality of life here.

The current council tells us, “get used to it,” quoting Carlyn Christensen.

I say it is time to elect a council who will take their direction from the residents of our neighborhoods.

Keith Gurnee lives here and understands how to meet the challenges of careful growth and climate change. James Lopes has been a planner for the county and Sarah Flickenger is an articulate, committed cyclist and mother who wants a quality of life for her children that we have enjoyed up until now.

Please, vote to protect this place that we all love.

Jim Duenow, a Democrat, has lived in San Luis Obispo County for 50 years. He is a civil trial lawyer, now semi-retired, who has served on multiple San Luis Obispo City commissions and committees.

