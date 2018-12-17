Atascadero man struck and killed near Santa Margarita
December 17, 2018
An Atascadero man who was lying in the middle of a roadway near Santa Margarita early Saturday morning was struck and killed by drivers going in both directions. [KSBY]
At about 6 a.m., Matthew Eugene Gunn, 47, was lying on West Pozo Road near Las Pilitas Road while there was heavy fog in the area. A driver from Templeton struck and killed the man, then a Santa Margarita resident who was driving in the opposite lane also hit the man’s body.
It is unclear why he was lying on the road.
