Person killed in head-on collision on Highway 166

December 12, 2018

An oil tanker collided head on with a pickup early Wednesday morning on Highway 166 in Santa Barbara County, killing one person and resulting in a road closure. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 2 a.m., the tanker and the truck collided on Highway 166 in the Cuyama area, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Following the crash, the oil tanker caught fire.

It is unclear how much, if any, oil spilled. Authorities have not identified the victim.

Following the crash, officials closed Highway 166 from Tepusquet Road east of Santa Maria to Perkins Road in New Cuyama. Caltrans is instructing drivers to take highways 46 and 58 when traveling between the coast and the Central Valley Wednesday morning.

