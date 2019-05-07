Another inmate escapes from Lompoc prison camp

For the second time in the span of about one month, an inmate escaped the minimum security Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc. [Cal Coast Times]

Jesus Antonio Hernandez, 42, escaped the Lompoc prison camp on Monday, according the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

At about 10:30 a.m., guards discovered Hernandez was missing. The United States Marshals Service and local law enforcement agencies then began searching for him. [KCOY]

Hernandez was convicted in Kentucky of engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, conspiracy to transport funds and engaging in financial transactions in criminally derived property less than $10,000. He was sentenced 27 years in prison.

Authorities describe Hernandez as Hispanic, 6 feet tall, and weighing about 200 pounds.

The minimum security facility, also known as a satellite camp, is adjacent to the medium security federal penitentiary in Lompoc. In recent years, more than a dozen inmates have walked away from the Lompoc prison camp, including Heriberto Gonzalez, a convicted marijuana dealer, who escaped last month.

