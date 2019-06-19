SLO council approves another water and sewer rate increase

June 19, 2019

As it has done repeatedly in recent years, the San Luis Obispo City Council on Tuesday approved water and sewer rate hikes. [Cal Coast Times]

The council unanimously approved a 5.5 percent water rate hike for this year, followed by another 5.5 percent increase next year. Monthly water bills for the average single-family home will increase from $56.98 to $60.09 next month and to $63.39 in July 2020, according to a city staff report.

Sewer rates will rise by 5.5 percent next month, followed by a 5 percent increase next year. The average monthly sewer bill will increase from $50.09 to $52.84 next month and to $55.47 in July 2020, according to the staff report.

A ratepayer protest allowed by state law did not come close to upending the rate hikes.

