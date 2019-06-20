Templeton man killed in Santa Barbara County crash
June 20, 2019
The CHP has identified the man killed in a crash on Highway 101 near Buellton on Saturday morning as 79-year-old Pietro Boumpensiero of Templeton. [Cal Coast Times]
At about 5 a.m., Boumpensiero was driving a Chevrolet Silverado southbound while a 23-year-old from San Francisco was driving a KIA Soul in the same direction. While driving side to side, near the Avenue of the Flags off-ramp, the vehicles collided.
Both vehicles overturned with the Silverado landing on its top in the brush. The Soul landed on its side in the middle of the off-ramp.
Emergency personnel transported Boumpensiero to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
