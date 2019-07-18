Front Page  »  

Lying in Trash trailer: Shedding light on SLO County misconduct

July 18, 2019

Investigator Carl Knudson

By Cal Coast Times Staff

Seven years ago, a CalCoastNews article led to a lawsuit that forever reshaped the lives of its authors, their families, and its subjects. Following a $1.1 million judgement against CalCoastNews and reporters Karen Velie and Dan Blackburn, a production company out of Southern California produced a documentary that chronicles allegations of wrongdoing by a group of people affiliated with San Luis Obispo County’s waste management agency and their alleged attempt to shutter a news agency. [Cal Coast Times]

“Lying in Trash probes the origin of the lawsuit — the reckless efforts of a local politician named Adam Hill, and a handful of his governmental co-conspirators who plotted destruction of the two journalists and the news site,” according to the Lying in Trash website. “It documents the deplorable actions of a San Francisco law firm; a county judge bedazzled by those big-city celebrity lawyers; the untimely deaths of two key defense witnesses; pernicious efforts to poison the jury pool; the lop-sided trial; and the litany of lies by plaintiff’s witnesses to mislead jurors.

“It follows an internationally-recognized private investigator as he establishes the accuracy of the journalists’ original reporting, and proves the preponderance of perjury.”

The film, to be released in the winter, includes interviews with a former court administrator, a court reporter, former members of the waste management board, lawyers, a former member of Congress, a private investigator and a former IRS special agent.


Loading...
Related:


6
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Niles Q

Screen this at the SLO Film Festival, sell tickets for charity. Ought to be good for a few laughs, watching them squirm…


Vote Up1Vote Down 
07/18/2019 6:17 pm
shishkabob141

It is long past time for the truth to come out. Bring it on!


Vote Up4Vote Down 
07/18/2019 3:00 pm
mercut1469

Sounds like a future feature film in the same vein as “Erin Brockovich” or “Spotlight” with Julia Roberts as Karen Velie and George Clooney as Dan Blackburn.


Vote Up2Vote Down 
07/18/2019 2:32 pm
CC_Marauder

Let’s roll!


Vote Up18Vote Down 
07/18/2019 11:44 am
panflash

Excellent.


Excellent.


Excellent.


Now let’s hope that this quickly leads to someone/some agencies scooping out the scum of the corrupt SLO County political cesspool and putting the violators where they belong- in prison.


Vote Up23Vote Down 
07/18/2019 11:35 am
shelworth

Can’t wait!


Vote Up17Vote Down 
07/18/2019 11:04 am
﻿