Car crashes, overturns by Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo

June 25, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A two-car crash by a Highway 101 onramp in San Luis Obispo resulted in one of the vehicles overturning and landing on its roof early Thursday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., a driver ran a red light while turning left onto northbound Highway 101 from Madonna Road. The driver collided with another car prior to flipping over, according to the SLO Police Department.

Both drivers walked away from the crash uninjured. Police do not suspect DUI factored into the collision.

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