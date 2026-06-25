Central Coast teen dies in river accident at Sequoia National Park

June 25, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A 17-year-old Santa Maria girl drowned after falling into a river at Sequoia National Park last week.

Andrea Diaz Mondragon was visiting Sequoia with her brother and a group of friends. It was her first time at the national park.

During the trip, Mondragon slipped into a river, according to a GoFundMe page raising money for her family. Mondragon’s brother and a close friend rushed in to try to save her, but they were unable to rescue the teen.

Mondragon had recently completed her junior year at Pioneer Valley High School. She dreamed of becoming a nurse.

“Above all, Andrea deeply loved her family. She cherished her mother, father, and two older brothers, and was always there for her younger sister, whom she loved and protected,” the GoFundMe states. “Her beautiful spirit touched countless lives, and her loss has left her family, friends, and classmates heartbroken.”

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