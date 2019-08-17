Front Page  »  

SLO sheriff deputies seize about $20 million of illegal marijuana

August 17, 2019

Deputies raided an illegal marijuana grow located in a rural area near Lopez Lake on Thursday. It appeared Mexican nationals operated the grow which was estimated to produce a harvest worth more than $20 million, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. [Cal Coast Times]

Early this week, members of the Sheriff’s Cannabis Enforcement Team spotted an illegal grow near Hi Mountain Road while they were conducting a reconnaissance mission. The grow was located on both private property and national forest land, and the individuals operating the cultivation site were trespassing in order to access the location.

About 7 a.m. Thursday, sheriff’s detectives raided the site and seized 3,003 budding marijuana plants. If the plants had matured, they would have an estimated retail value of more than $20 million, the sheriff’s office stated in a news release.

The Sheriff’s Cannabis Enforcement Team, Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit, Cal Fire, Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Land Management and the Campaign Against Marijuana Planting participated in the investigation. Authorities did not make any arrests.

Evidence from the scene indicates the grow may have been part of a “Mexican national cultivation operation,” investigators said.

In addition to being illegal, the operation generated environmental hazards due to use of chemicals and pesticides. Likewise, a nearby creek was dammed, so water could be diverted to the cannabis plants, and the operation generated a large amount of trash.

An investigation into the marijuana grow is ongoing.

 


Loading...
Related:


3
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
jimmy_me

You find grows like this because of the high cost of cannabis. It’s “legal” now, so why is the cost so high? Because local governments saw a chance to make money. They proceeded to limit access to a few dispensaries (the ones who could pay to play). They prevented the average Joe from growing by forcing them indoors and limiting them to six plants. They make it impossible for large grows to happen based on the “odor”. Sorry Bob, progressives got it right by legalizing it; local governments f**ked it up after that.


Vote Up1Vote Down 
08/17/2019 7:53 pm
Side_Show_Bob

Hey wait! I thought legalization was going to ELIMINATE this serious issue of illegal foreign invaders taking over our forests and threatening the citizens of this country.


The progressives get it wrong. Every. Single. Time.


Vote Up12Vote Down 
08/17/2019 10:29 am
obispan

How were the plants watered? A landowner must have been involved.


Vote Up-7Vote Down 
08/17/2019 10:26 am
﻿