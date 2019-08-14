Supervisor Lynn Compton calls out Mayor Heidi Harmon

August 13, 2019

After learning of San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon’s plan to ban natural gas-powered appliances in new buildings, SLO County Supervisor Lynn Compton posted an article on the city’s latest proposed ordinance. Underneath the article, Compton questions several of Harmon’s recent recommendations. [Cal Coast Times]

“This is so beyond ridiculous,” Compton posted on Facebook. “I do not see how this mayor stays in office….her ideas are beyond the fringe…on everything….banning statues of people in the parks (only “ideas” for statues), trying to kick Amazon out of SLO…and…the big red fake roses in her hair everyday single day (what is up with that!!!!)???

“She is a joke! So ridiculous…and the city council is just as bad. I hope people wake up,” Compton added.

