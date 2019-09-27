Front Page  »  

Dogs dies after officer involved shooting in SLO

September 27, 2019

Riley Manford and Bubbers

BY CCT STAFF

A 7-year-old pit bull/boxer mix died shortly after a San Luis Obispo Police officer shot him multiple times while responding to a false report of a burglary.

After receiving the report of a possible burglary at a three-unit residence on Santa Rosa Street, officers quickly determined the report was inaccurate. But, by that time, two officers had walked onto the property, and one was afraid of the resident’s dog.

Officer Josh Walsh ordered Riley Manford to control her “fucking dog,” Manford said. “I told him he was a friendly dog and asked him to put his gun down so I could get Bubbers.”

Before Manford could reach her dog, Walsh fired three shots at Bubbers. Two shots struck the dog and one bounced off the concrete.

Following the shooting, Bubbers was transported in critical condition to a veterinary clinic. The dog suffered internal injuries and one of his legs was shattered.

At about 7 p.m., it was determined that the dog needed to be put down.

“If he did survive, they said he would always be in pain,” Manford said with a moan. “He was a member of our family.”


Cathy S.

At the very least this sounds like an illegal discharge of weapon. There is no indication the dog was going to attack so he had no reason to fire, much less three times. It also appears this officer may have been illegally trespassing on the owner’s property, so even if the dog had bitten him, the dog had that “right”. This officer needs to be thoroughly investigated as it sounds as if he may be too easily frightened and to happy to fire. It would be nice if Cal Coast News might report on his jacket and how many complaints have been filed against him, and whether he has had any reprimands or other negative filings in his history. His choice of words also indicate he has great difficulty controlling his temper and interacting with known innocent citizens.


09/27/2019 2:21 pm
Rambunctious

Doesn’t pepper spray work on dogs?…why not pepper spray the dog…this seems senseless to me…


09/27/2019 2:21 pm
panflash

Well, LEOs should only discharge their weapons when absolutely necessary. In this case only one of the two responding officers apparently felt threatened enough to pull his weapon, and Walsh seemingly pulled the trigger quite soon (and three times at that).


But the dog apparently was at least part Pit Bull and, let’s face it, Pit Bulls do not have a great history and reputation. And then there’s this:


https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/extremely-rare-deadly-infection-shows-twice-raising-questions-n899786


In one of those two Wisconsin cases the dead person was bitten, and in the other case the quadruple-amputee was only licked.


Regardless, two points come immediately to mind: 1) this incident needs to be thoroughly investigated, perhaps by an outside independent body; and 2) the SLO City administration and City Council have to finally get off their dead asses and get control over their Police Department and employees.


09/27/2019 2:07 pm
nowayray

This is totally unacceptable police behavior, attitude and reckless firing of his firearm. The dog was in it’s yard, doing what he was supposed to do. The owner wasn’t given time to secure the dog. If she had tried this idiot would probably have shot her too.

Not enough violence in little SLO so I guess the cops have to create it to satisfy their blood lust.


09/27/2019 1:54 pm
shelworth

So sorry Ms. Manford, may justice be served! RIP Bubbers.


09/27/2019 1:48 pm
Alishahansen1

This guy needs to be fired!


09/27/2019 1:48 pm
