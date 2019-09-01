Front Page  »  

More regulatory gas from SLO City Council

September 1, 2019

OPINION by MIKE BROWN

The City of San Luis Obispo staff and City Council are about to launch yet another regulatory overreach. This time an ordinance is proposed requiring that all new homes be built to accommodate all electric heating and appliances. Even if the homeowner or builder prefers gas and includes gas, the home would have to be designed and built as if it were all electric.

The city states that gas is not banned, however, all new homes must be “prewired and retrofit ready.” The draft ordinance, which we reviewed, also requires that new commercial and industrial buildings will be subject to the restrictions.

From a public policy standpoint, there is no legitimate reason to impose this new regulation. Moreover and with less than one week remaining prior to the council meeting on Sept. 3, there is not enough time for the public to study and react. The final council agenda item had not yet been published as of Tuesday morning Aug. 27. The issue should at least be postponed to provide the general public time to consider the first phase of the ban.

In 2016, the city updated its 2005 Greenhouse Gas Inventory prefatory to updating its 2012 Climate Action Plan, which is currently being prepared. The table below displays the current sources:

Note that residential gas produces 28,930 metric tonnes per year of CO2 (MTCO2e) and related greenhouse gases out of 340,000. Staff indicated that the ultimate goal of the gas ban is to reduce the 28,930 (MTCO2e) by 7,800 (MTCO2e). To reach the goal will take years, as the new homes which will be subject to the ordinance will be built gradually depending on the market absorption rate, the economy, and costs. In the beginning this could be a few hundred (MTCO2e) and growing to a few thousand over the years.

Meanwhile and per the table above, most of the CO2 is generated by cars and trucks, and much of that in SLO is on state highways, over which the city has no control. Thus the limited reduction claimed for this program has no real benefit of scale, yet is highly intrusive and ultimately costly to homeowners.


San Luis Obispo’s total 340,000 MMTCO2e is only .001 percent of the State 424.1 million total. If San Luis Obispo City eliminated all of its CO2 totally, it would have no meaningful impact. In turn, the amount of natural gas to be reduced (7,800 MMTCO2) is only .00002 percent.

Why would the city subject its homeowners, builders, and everyone else to the costly, intrusive, and wasteful ordinance? It cannot be justified as public policy on the numbers.

It is simply symbolic virtue signaling of the worst kind. Why doesn’t the SLO City Council take into consideration the fact that the Diablo Power Plant forestalls the production of 8 million metric tonnes of CO2 every year? This will largely be replaced by natural gas to provide the base loads at night. Remember, most of the Monterey Bay Power Authority electricity is not flowing from British Columbia hydro or some other CO2 free source, but is simply a trading scheme of clean energy certificates. The actual local electrons will come from PG&E and other gas sources, especially after the Diablo Plant closes.

Furthermore, what did the SLO City Council ever do to help keep Diablo open?

Mike Brown is the Government Affairs Director of the Coalition of Labor Agriculture and Business (COLAB) of San Luis Obispo County.


citizensoldier

“The New Energy Economy: An Exercise in Magical Thinking,”


https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2019/08/batteries-a-forlorn-hope.php?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+powerlineblog%2Flivefeed+%28Power+Line%29


Hopefully, you ‘”citizens” will be able to include the information presented by https://clearenergyalliance.com/ Mark Mathis into your calculations, for the fight with your ruling class. Sharing is caring. Perhaps it isn’t too late?


https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/earth/energy/windpower/9770837/Wind-farm-turbines-wear-sooner-than-expected-says-study.html


No one ever discusses the carbon footprint to build, transport and “replace” the wind machinery, when the “up to 25 year” life-cycle ends. Why is that?


https://www.energy.gov/eere/wind/articles/top-10-things-you-didn-t-know-about-offshore-wind-energy


So when the batteries are discharged, where does the power to recharge them originate?

If the so-called green technology is used to recharge batteries, how is the customers need for power, satisfied?


Perhaps a quick look at the excerpts here http://tedkoppellightsout.com/ will serve to help educate those who need it most. The book out to be made mandatory reading for every public servant.


All ya’ll “broke up” with the greenest reliable electric power generation, evah.

That was a very big mistake. You’ll be sorry, or should be, if you aren’t already.


“Could a public safety power outage affect you?


Yes. The grid connects us all. If you live anywhere in PG&E’s service territory your electricity could be shut off for longer than 48 hours as part of a Public Safety Power Shutoff.”

https://www.pge.com/en_US/safety/how-the-system-works/diablo-canyon-power-plant/news-and-articles/diablo-canyon-power-plant-open-house.page


https://www.fastcompany.com/90229810/california-just-voted-to-use-100-clean-electricity-by-2045

Bwahahahahahaha! Too many smart phones. Too few smart people.


It is truly amazing that California citizens, legislature and governor are so stupid.


We are all born ignorant, but one must work hard to remain stupid. Benjamin Franklin

https://www.brainyquote.com/quotes/benjamin_franklin_383579


The cat is already out of the bag for those not in the tank who seek to capitalize on the low information citizen.


Education is the key to getting anything done right.

This for your review and consideration:


“California’s Rendezvous With Reality

During the 2011-16 California drought, politicians and experts claimed that global warming had permanently altered the climate, and that snow and rain would become increasingly rare in California. As a result, long-planned low-elevation reservoirs, designed to store water during exceptionally wet years, were considered all but useless and thus were never built.


Then, in 2016 and 2017, California received record snow and rainfall—and the windfall of millions of acre-feet of runoff was mostly let out to sea. Nothing since has been learned.


California has again been experiencing rain and cold that could approach seasonal records. The state has been soaked by some 18 trillion gallons of rain in February alone. With still no effort to expand California’s water-storage capacity, millions of acre-feet of runoff are once again cascading out to sea (and may be sorely missed next year).


The inability to build reservoirs is especially tragic given that the state’s high-speed-rail project has gobbled up more than $5 billion in funds without a single foot of track laid. The total cost soared from an original $40 billion promise to a projected $77 billion. To his credit, newly elected Gov. Gavin Newsom, fearing a budget catastrophe, canceled the statewide project while allowing a few miles of the quarter-built Central Valley “track to nowhere” to be finished.”

http://victorhanson.com/wordpress/?s=california&submit=Search


Don’t shoot the messenger.


09/01/2019 3:11 pm
LameCommenter

Brown, your common sense calculations and defense of sensible marketplace construction codes have NO PLACE in the liberal la-la-land of SLO County, and also no place in the minds of some of SLO’s wild-eyed councils and Boards.


Please continue your work. And remember, codification/pre-wire is the first step to elimination of NG appliances and efficiencies as a public choice for heating and food preparation, distributed home and office back-up/night generation, and so forth.


09/01/2019 1:15 pm
deepsea

All based on dubious (at best) science. The leftists have to keep us in a constant crisis so the sheeple will become more dependent on the government.


09/01/2019 12:20 pm
Mitch C

If this is your desire to be total Green that should be your choice but you should not force your beliefs/interests on anyone else. I believe you should be able to live as you please within the limits of the law. I am sure that the Green folks would be upset if ordinances were passed requiring a maximum amount of carbon needs to be released.


I do not believe in this nonsense. The science behind human contributions to climate change is not there … there is no concrete proof that humans are causing the planet to change. Planet change has been going on since the beginning of time. Once vast glaciers covered much of the Midwest.


Just because some “scientists” believe we humans are causing the end of our planet, those scientists could be wrong just as the “scientists” who proclaimed that the earth is the center of the universe and those that believed in Y2K would destroy all computers were wrong. Finally, if every American were to follow strict Green standards without the rest of the world joining in (which they won’t) we are on a fools journey.


09/01/2019 12:05 pm
mercut1469

Yes, nonsense. Yet the vast majority of climate scientists around the world say that the rise in global temperatures is directly related to human activity, precisely the burning of carbon produced by fossil fuels. You can stick your head in the sand all you want but the negative impact will hit your children and grandchildren as this century progresses.


https://climate.nasa.gov/scientific-consensus/


https://climatefeedback.org/evaluation/breitbart-article-baselessly-claims-a-study-of-past-climate-invalidates-human-caused-climate-change-john-nolte/


https://books.google.com/books?hl=en&lr=&id=3YMUAwAAQBAJ&oi=fnd&pg=PA105&dq=peer+reviewed+articles+proving+man+made+climate+change&ots=MxFHbZY9CL&sig=u5y79PorBc-5BypQMXzRixS7Guk#v=onepage&q&f=false


https://www.ucsusa.org/global-warming/science-and-impacts/science/scientists-agree-global-warming-happening-humans-primary-cause


https://www.carbonbrief.org/analysis-the-most-cited-climate-change-papers


09/01/2019 3:55 pm
laftch

The science is settled. Resistance is futile. Thus saith the lord Locutus.


09/01/2019 7:42 pm
﻿