San Luis Obispo developer denied pay-to-stay jail stay

October 4, 2019

By KAREN VELIE

It has been almost four years since Ryan Petetit, now known as Ryan Wright, violently assaulted his former girlfriend, years of Wright living the high-life while his victim lived in fear. On Thursday, deputies booked Wright into the San Luis Obispo County Jail to begin serving a 270 day sentence. [Cal Coast Times]

Through multiple legal maneuvers, including changing his name, Wright was able to delay his sentencing for a 2015 assault until July 2019. At that time, the court ordered Wright to begin serving his sentence on Sept. 1, but Wright applied to do his time at a pay-to-stay jail, which again delayed his incarceration.

Pay-to-stay jails are safer and often offer amenities such as newer beds and flat screen televisions. In support of his pay-to-stay jail request, Wright claimed he had received threats. He did not disclose if the threats were because of his history of assaulting women or related to his alleged fraudulent business practices.

Nevertheless, both SLO County Sheriff Ian Parkinson and Judge Dodie Harman denied Wright’s request. Wright is scheduled for release from jail on Feb. 14.

On the evening of Nov. 22, 2015, Wright and his girlfriend began arguing at a home they shared in Arroyo Grande.

The argument turned physical with Wright shoving his girlfriend and yelling. Wright grabbed her by the throat and began choking her. He then dragged her to her feet and shoved her head through a bathroom window, shattering the glass.

She attempted to escape, but Wright took her phone and pushed her into a closet, refusing to release her, she said. While she fought to free herself, Wright slammed her head into the tile floor, knocking her unconscious.

Arroyo Grande police officers arrested Petetit a few days later.

Wright is currently facing multiple allegations of fraud related to a his involvement in a real estate and investment firm affiliated with attorney John Belsher and San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill.

In 2012, Belsher and Wright created PB Companies. Since then, their portfolio has grown to include more than a dozen projects that Belsher and Wright valued at more than $300 million in 2015.

Multiple affiliates of Belsher and Wright claim Hill worked as a paid consultant for the developers working to promote their projects. Even though Hill identifies himself on documents filed with the state as the “managing member” of a limited liability corporation tied to Belsher and Wright, Hill has repeatedly denied that he works with the developers.

