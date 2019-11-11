Deputies searching for missing Paso Robles man

By CCT STAFF

San Luis Obispo County sheriff deputies are asking the public to help locate a 25-year-old Paso Robles man who was reported missing on Sunday.

Jeremiah Alexander Starr last spoke to a family member on Nov. 7. Because of a medical condition, Starr may be disoriented.

Starr was last seen driving a recently purchased red, Ford F-250, with lifted suspension, and an Arizona license plate FB27L3.

The CHP issued a Silver Alert for Starr, who is considered an at risk missing person.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Starr’s whereabouts to contact the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office at (805) 781-4550 or any law enforcement agency.

