Paso Robles police arrest suspected bank robber

November 16, 2019

By CCT STAFF

Police arrested a man suspected of robbing the Pacific Premier Bank in Paso Robles at gunpoint on Friday morning, hours after the robbery.

At 9:20 a.m., two masked men entered the bank holding handguns, and demanded cash. After bank staff handed the robbers an undisclosed amount of money, they fled in a gold Honda.

Shortly afterwards, they allegedly abandoned the Honda for a white Chevy truck. With the help of the CHP, the sheriff’s department and the FBI, police found the truck in San Miguel.

A short time later, officers discovered the owner of the truck, 61-year-old Michael Wallravin, in Paso Robles. After a short foot pursuit, officers arrested Wallravin for robbery and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $60,000.

Officers are looking for two people of interest who they would like to speak to in connection with the robbery: William Weldon Chandler, 61, and Billy Benjamin Hernandez, 47.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the people of interest or the robbery to call Detective Lickness at 805-227-7450. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

Less than two months ago, on Sept. 23, an armed man wearing a mask robbed the same bank branch. Investigators have not released information on whether or not they think the two armed bank robberies are connected.

