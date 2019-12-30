Dead body found in creek in San Luis Obispo
December 30, 2019
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
San Luis Obispo police found the dead body of a middle-aged man lying in Perfumo Creek Sunday morning.
Police say the man’s death is not considered to be suspicious. Officers have yet to release any information about how the man died.
Authorities are withholding the identity of the man as they notify relatives about the death. An investigation into the death is ongoing.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines