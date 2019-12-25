Meth dealer walks away from Lompoc prison camp

December 25, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

For at least the third time this year, an inmate escaped the minimum security Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc.

At about 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, prison guards determined Daniel Diaz, 27, was missing from the Lompoc prison camp. Prison officials did not notify the public about Diaz’s escape until Monday.

Diaz was serving a 10-year sentence. He was sentenced in Iowa for attempt and conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine. The mixture or substance contained 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine.

Authorities describe Diaz as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The minimum security facility, also known as a satellite camp, is adjacent to the medium security federal penitentiary in Lompoc. In recent years, more than a dozen inmates have walked away from the Lompoc prison camp, including two in a span of less than a month earlier this year.

