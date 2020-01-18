Two Paso Robles High School students accused of battery

January 18, 2020

By CCT STAFF

After a video of an altercation went viral, Paso Robles High School officials and a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputy opened an investigation into two students for battery. [KSBY]

Last week, a high school student was videotaped punching another boy at the Lillian Larsen Elementary School playground in San Miguel. The victim previously attended elementary and middle school in San Miguel.

The suspects are both Paso Robles High School students.

The investigation is ongoing.

