Pedestrian struck and killed in apparent suicide in SLO

February 28, 2020

In an incident suspected to be a suicide, a 50-year-old man died after being struck by a car on Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo Thursday night. [KSBY]

Shortly before 8 p.m., the man was walking close to traffic on Los Osos Valley Road near Diablo Drive. The pedestrian was then struck by a car being driven by a 24-year-old Grover Beach woman.

San Luis Obispo fire personnel arrived at the scene and performed CPR on the victim. The man eventually died of his injuries.

CHP officials say it does not appear drugs, alcohol or distraction were factors in the collision. An investigation is ongoing.

The driver did not suffer any injuries.

