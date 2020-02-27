Sender of a vile robocall sent to SLO County voters explains call

By CCT STAFF

The woman who sent a homophobic and vile robocall purportedly asking voters to reelect San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill has recorded a new message, this one explaining her affiliation with the Klu Klux Klan and her disgust over vile emails sent to local radio host Dave Congalton from Hill’s home.

On Wednesday, the District Attorney’s office opened an investigation into the robocall, which if made by an imposter, could have had legal consequences. Shortly afterwards, the unnamed woman released an explanation for the robocall that can be heard at (805) 242-3591.

The latest message:

Hello. Did $95 worth of robocalls get your attention? Lets talk about it.

The robocall used satire and lampoon not unlike a Saturday Night Live skit or a South Park episode.

But was the robocall fake? No.

I’m not a paid actor. My granddaddy really did receive a heroes cross from the KKK.

And Adam Hill really did use homosexual slurs to berate a local man who ran for mayor.

And the emails originating from Adam’s home really did unleash vile sexual and homosexual slurs against a local radio host and two local reporters.

Adam’s emails were so pornographic, the local media wouldn’t even divulge his actual words.

If the robocall offended you, you should read the emails your elected representative sent. Even Saturday Night Live couldn’t broadcast Adam Hill’s homophobic and sadistic emails.

It is important to tell you the robocall was not paid for by Adam Hill, or Stacy Korsgaden, or any committee controlled by either candidate

So did the robocall offend you?

If you weren’t offended, you probably won’t want to vote for a progressive woman like Stacy Korsgaden for third district county supervisor 2020

If the robocall didn’t trouble you, vote for Adam Hill, I know my granddaddy would.

Paid for by the daughters of the heroes cross KKK. Vote for Adam Hill, keeping SLO straight again.