Grover Beach police identify murder suspect

March 23, 2020

Grover Beach police have identified the 25-year-old resident suspected of murdering a man in his 30s early Monday morning as Nicholas Sage Coronado-Watermen.

Shortly after midnight, officers responded to a report of an injured man at a shopping center located at 1800 Grand Avenue near the corner of Oak Park Boulevard. Officers arrived to find a man in the parking lot suffering from blunt force trauma.

First responders then transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Both the victim and the suspect knew each other and lived in the area.

Officers arrested Coronado-Watermen and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a charge of murder in lieu of $1 million bail.

Grover Beach police are currently withholding the identity of the victim until they notify his next of kin.

Loading...