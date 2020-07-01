Coronavirus cases spread among young adults in SLO County bars

June 30, 2020

By CCN STAFF

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials have attributed the largest increases in coronavirus cases to community spread, including among people who reported going to bars. More than half of those infected are between the ages of 18 and 49.

“Please continue to do your part to limit the spread of COVID-19 in SLO County,” said Dr. Penny

Borenstein, county health officer. “Neighboring counties have had to recently close bars and other sectors because their cases are increasing so rapidly. We do not want to have to do that here and we need your

help.”

During the past four days, there have been 103 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County, or 25.8 per day, another record number. San Luis Obispo leads with 27 new cases, followed by Nipomo at 19 and Paso Robles at 11.

Of the 611 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 456 individuals have recovered, and one has died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 14 people in the hospital — six in intensive care, and 140 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 161

San Luis Obispo — 91

Nipomo — 86

Atascadero — 74

Arroyo Grande — 46

Templeton — 22

Grover Beach — 20

Pismo Beach — 18

San Miguel — 14

Los Osos — 12

CMC — 11

Morro Bay — 10

Oceano 10

Shandon — 6

Cambria — 5

Other county cases — 21

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 230,891 positive cases, and 6,081 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 2,727,853 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 130,122 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 10,583,932 cases with 513,861 dead.

