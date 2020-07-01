Paso Robles police arrest another suspect in the murder of Trevon Perry

July 1, 2020

Police detectives arrested a 24-year-old Paso Robles woman on Tuesday for her alleged involvement in the murder of Trevon Perry, a witness in an ongoing murder case.

Perry’s family reported him missing on March 16. Last week, officers found Perry’s body at a home in Riverside.

Officers arrested Vivianna Rodriguez on Tuesday for suspicion of being an accessory to murder and booked her into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

On Sunday, detectives arrested 23-year-old Nicholas Ron of Paso Robles on suspicion of murdering Perry.

Perry testified in December against Kejuan Bynum, a man suspected of murdering 23-year-old Cristopher Wilson. At the end of the preliminary hearing, a superior court judge ruled there was sufficient evidence for Bynum to be tried for Wilson’s murder. But before a trial date was set, Perry’s family reported him missing.

Perry and Wilson were childhood friends. On June 1, 2019, they were at a home in Shandon. During an argument, Bynum allegedly stabbed Wilson. Wilson later died from his injuries and Perry agreed to testify in court.

Ron was a close friend of Bynum and an acquaintance of Perry, according to one of Perry’s family members, who asked to remain unnamed because of safety concerns.

As this investigation continues to unfold, detectives anticipate additional arrests will be made.

