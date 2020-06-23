Grover Beach Council Member Barbara Nicolls resigns

Grover Beach Councilwoman Barbara Nicolls announced Monday she is resigning from the council because of health issues.

First elected to the council in 2014, Nicolls won a second term in 2018.

Her resignation will be effective on June 30, at a time other candidates can apply for the seat.

Nicolls resignation coincides with allegations of corruption regarding the city’s distribution of coveted marijuana shop permits. Earlier this year, FBI agents raided Grover Beach Mayor Jeff Lee’s home, said several Grover Beach city sources, who asked not to be disclosed.

Also at Monday’s city council meeting, Councilwoman Desi Lance announced she would not be running for a second term in November.

