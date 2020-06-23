Front Page  »  

Mission San Luis Obispo removes statue to protect it from protesters

June 23, 2020

Amid a wave of statue toppling across the United States, the Catholic Church removed a Junipero Serra statue from the Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa on Monday, a move intended to protect the sculpture. [Tribune]

The Diocese of Monterey, which owns the SLO Mission property, released a statement saying a work crew took down the statue and moved it to a storage room to safeguard it and protect it from vandalism. Junipero Serra statues have already been toppled by protesters in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Protesters argue the Spanish missionary’s legacy includes abuses against Native Americans. The Catholic Church argues otherwise, saying Serra pressed Spanish authorities for better treatment of Native Americans.

San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon stated in an Instagram post she is grateful the statue was removed.

“So grateful to see this painful reminder removed from our public space,” Harmon wrote. “Thank you to the church for doing the right thing and proactively taking this down.”


Loading...
Related:


5
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Sulla

Sorry, hiedi heidi heidi hay, heidi, heidi, heidi ho


Vote Up4Vote Down 
06/23/2020 5:03 pm
Sulla


Heidi heidi hey, Heidi Heidi Hoh


Vote Up4Vote Down 
06/23/2020 4:55 pm
cooperdog

Every time I read “Heidi Harmon” I get a painful reminder. The SLO voters need to proactively take this one down.


Vote Up28Vote Down 
06/23/2020 2:54 pm
slomark

I hope they someday erect a statue of Mayor Harmon so I can have the pleasure of taking it down.


Vote Up28Vote Down 
06/23/2020 2:50 pm
charger805

That can’t happen in San Luis because Heidi banned statues of people.


I just learned today that her instagram handle is heidiismighty. For me, that says everything anyone could ever need to know about her.


Vote Up13Vote Down 
06/23/2020 3:39 pm
﻿