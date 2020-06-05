Thousands attend protest in San Luis Obispo

Thousands participated in a peaceful protest against police violence in San Luis Obispo on Thursday evening.

At 5 p.m., more than 3,000 attendees gathered at the SLO County Courthouse. Organizers with the NAACP and Cal Poly Black Faculty and Staff said the primary purpose of the protest is to take action against violence.

Following several speeches, protesters marched through San Luis Obispo.

This is the fourth protest over the death of George Floyd in San Luis Obispo. During one of the previous protests, several attendees threw rocks and water bottles at police officers, who fired teargas at the crowd.

In anticipation of the protest, and over fears of violence, more businesses boarded up windows, many businesses and goverment agencies closed early in the day, cruise night promoters canceled their event, and officers closed some off-ramps from Highway 101.

