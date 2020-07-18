Comparing coronavirus cases by county

July 18, 2020

The coronavirus continues to reek havoc in more densely populated counties in California, while seven rural counties currently have no active cases and 17 have had no deaths.

More than half of the 7,611 people who have died from the coronavirus in California live in Los Angeles County. Compared to neighboring counties, San Luis Obispo County has lower rates of coronavirus cases and deaths then all but one.

Confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Los Angeles County has 150,319 confirmed cases, 4,047 deaths.

Fresno County has 9,565 confirmed cases, 100 deaths

Kern County has 7,435 confirmed cases, 105 deaths.

Tulare County has 6,683 confirmed cases, 165 deaths.

Ventura County has 5,231 confirmed cases, 57 deaths.

Santa Barbara County has 4,872 confirmed cases, 32 deaths.

Kings County has 3,172 confirmed cases, 41 death.

Monterey County has 3,059 confirmed cases, 18 deaths.

San Luis Obispo County has 1,213 confirmed cases, six deaths.

San Benito County has 434 confirmed cases, two deaths.

During the past two days, there have been 101 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County. Paso Robles leads with 19 new cases, followed by Nipomo with 14, and both San Luis Obispo and Atascadero with 12.

Of the 1,213 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 737 individuals have recovered, and six have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 11 people in the hospital — five in intensive care, and 411 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 288

San Luis Obispo — 188

Nipomo — 166

Atascadero — 124

Arroyo Grande — 112

Grover Beach — 55

San Miguel — 43

Templeton — 46

Pismo Beach — 36

Oceano — 26

Los Osos — 26

Morro Bay — 16

CMC — 11

Cambria — 11

Santa Margarita — 10

Cayucos — 8

Shandon — 7

Avila Beach — 6

Other county cases — 34

As of Friday evening, there have been 374,162 positive cases, and 7,611 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 3,770,491 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 142,066 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 14,221,752 cases with 600,133 dead.

