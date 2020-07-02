More Santa Barbara County sheriff’s staff infected with coronavirus

July 2, 2020

Four additional Santa Barbara County Sheriff Office employees tested positive for coronavirus this week, three of whom worked at the jail and one patrol deputy.

Last week, nine jail employees tested positive for coronavirus, spurring the testing of all inmates and staff at the jail. Currently, 225 inmates have been tested, with 114 showing negative results.

Of the four inmates who tested positive, two have been released: one on bail, and one on their own recognizance. One inmate has recovered and one remains in jail, isolated and under medical supervision.

Testing of jail staff and inmates is ongoing. Seven employees have returned to work, one is hospitalized and 14 are recovering at home.

In mid-June, the jail’s population was at 574, down from a pre-pandemic daily average population of 900.

