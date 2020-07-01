SLO County sheriff thanks the community for outpouring of support

Opinion by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson

It never fails to amaze me, how people come together in times of a crisis. A few weeks ago, we had a tragic incident play out in Paso Robles which left an innocent man dead, seriously wounded one of our deputies and injured four other law enforcement officers.

Since that time, I have seen the most genuine and generous outpouring of support from the community.

We have received food, fruit, flowers, cookies, coffee, cakes, pizza, pies, and pastries. Much of it homemade. And all of it donated. And it continues to this day.

Not to mention, all the displays of support in the shape of banners, blue ribbons, posters, signs, and cards. Mentions on social media. Even monetary donations and fundraisers for those who were injured to help pay for their hospital bills.

In my 36 years in law enforcement, I have never seen such a thing. But then, I just have to remind myself I live in San Luis Obispo County. We have good people who live here, caring people, compassionate people. And while we might not always agree on certain issues, we can agree that our pride in our community is second to none.

So, on behalf of all the law enforcement officers involved that tragic day, thank you for all the well wishes, words of encouragement and signs of support. You’ll never know how much it means to all of us. So take care everyone and thanks again for taking care of us.

