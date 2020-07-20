Police searching for armed suspect in Atascadero

July 20, 2020

Atascadero police are searching for a man who allegedly ran into a Motel 6 with an AR-15 rifle and then escaped on Sunday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m., with an Atascadero officer in pursuit of his vehicle, the suspect crashed at the intersection of El Camino Real and Santa Rosa Road. The man fled the scene holding an AR-15.

The suspect then ran to the nearby Motel 6, where a witness spotted him on the second floor, police said.

Officers closed Highway 101 on-ramps and off-ramps at Santa Rosa Road as they searched for the suspect. A helicopter was also dispatched to provide aerial assistance to police.

It is unclear where the suspect may have fled after being spotted at Motel 6.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 20s who was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and red shoes.

Loading...