Front Page  »  

SLO County’s biggest school district will not reopen in the fall

July 16, 2020

On Aug. 13, the first day of school for most students in South San Luis Obispo County, students will be learning at home.

Lucia Mar Unified School District administrators announced Tuesday that the Board of Education is requiring distance learning for the start of the 20-21 school year because of the coronavirus. Unlike last spring, the school schedule will be more closely modeled after a regular school day, according to the district.

The district plans to provide students with Chromebooks if needed. In addition, the district is looking into options for internet service for families who do not currently have WiFi access.

“Please understand that the decision making process was heart wrenching, and the Board of Education and district management recognize the challenges that lie ahead; we promise we will continue to do all we can to support our families, our students, and our staff as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times,” according to the district website.


Loading...
Related:


8
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
ClayBertram

Online school is a great way to make public education cheaper. There would be no need to build and maintain gigantic school campuses. Some parents use the school system as daycare and us taxpayers foot the bill. California spends $12k a year per student. Most families don’t pay $12k in taxes total per year. Nature gave us homo sapiens one job, to perpetuate the species. Having somebody else take care of your kid is not fulfilling your natural duty. Having taxpayers pay teachers to do it for you is ridiculous.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
07/16/2020 11:37 am
shelworth

So, how big will our property tax rebates be? 50%? More? Can’t wait!


Vote Up5Vote Down 
07/16/2020 9:58 am
SLOGROWN

Question. Are the Lucia Mar Unified School District administrators going to forego their highly exorbitant pay and allowances?


What an absolute bullshit thing to do.


Vote Up5Vote Down 
07/16/2020 9:42 am
ml1999

Given that Germany, Iceland, Japan & others have proven that children almost never catch the virus, and have an incredibly low mortality, seems a backwards decision.


Vote Up7Vote Down 
07/16/2020 8:30 am
slocorruptionhater

ml…do you have school age children? I don’t. But if I did, I am pretty certain that I would not want them at school with a pandemic going on. I wonder how others with children feel.


Vote Up-3Vote Down 
07/16/2020 9:59 am
kevin rise

That’s wrong. Do you think because of age they aren’t humans? They have proven to be asymptomatic spreaders, so therefore they aren’t tested frequently. Tons of people are asymptomatic spreaders, but those who are susceptible to covid are at risk of severe medical complications, hence 500k deaths globally. At my work many people have proven to be asymptomatic spreaders and had to mandatory test, and guess what, they spread covid and others got very sick.


Vote Up5Vote Down 
07/16/2020 10:02 am
mercut1469

Germany, Iceland and Japan have their infection rates under control. All you really need to do is look at any graph comparing the U.S. to the European Union or Japan and you’ll see those nation’s curves are descending while ours is spiking upward. It seems imprudent to hold gatherings of more than five or ten people in one place at this point considering that schools also have adults of all ages who are needed to run things.


The only thing that seems “backwards” is our federal response—which has been virtually nonexistent—to this crisis.


Vote Up2Vote Down 
07/16/2020 10:04 am
﻿