SLO County’s biggest school district will not reopen in the fall

July 16, 2020

On Aug. 13, the first day of school for most students in South San Luis Obispo County, students will be learning at home.

Lucia Mar Unified School District administrators announced Tuesday that the Board of Education is requiring distance learning for the start of the 20-21 school year because of the coronavirus. Unlike last spring, the school schedule will be more closely modeled after a regular school day, according to the district.

The district plans to provide students with Chromebooks if needed. In addition, the district is looking into options for internet service for families who do not currently have WiFi access.

“Please understand that the decision making process was heart wrenching, and the Board of Education and district management recognize the challenges that lie ahead; we promise we will continue to do all we can to support our families, our students, and our staff as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times,” according to the district website.

