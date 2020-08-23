Arroyo Grande City Council votes against November election

August 23, 2020

The Arroyo Grande City Council Grande voted 5-0 to cancel their local election at an Aug. 18 special meeting.

If elected officials run unopposed, the city does not generally hold an election. During the filing period that ended on Aug. 7, incumbents Councilwoman Lan George, Councilwoman Kristen Barniech and Mayor Caren Ray Russom were the only candidates who signed up to run for the Nov. 3 election.

However, after the public learned that resident Lea Rigo had planned to run for the mayor seat, but decided not to after Ray Russom sent a Facebook message that Rigo took as a threat, another resident wanted to run as a write in candidate.

Prior to the special meeting, dozens of residents wrote the council, the majority asking the council not to hold an election. Opponents noted the $28,000 cost at a time the city is in fiscal trouble as one of the reasons not to have an election.

Proponents of holding an election focused on allegations the mayor bullies those who oppose her. Michele Hamilton asked the council to hold an election and referenced a Facebook exchange she had with Mayor Ray Russom and her husband Randy Russom over the city’s mask wearing policy.

“I can not tell you how extremely frightened this makes me,” Hamilton wrote in her letter to the council. “The only reason I believe I could be on your radar, is because of a post I made last Monday. You and your husband argued with me in that post for over five days. Belittling me, harassing me, intimidating me — to the point I had to ask your husband to please stop tagging my name in the post — because I was now so fearful of him, I said I believed I was going to look into getting a restraining order.”

Over the last few months, former City Manager Jim Bergman, Rigo and Hamilton have all accused Ray of threatening behavior.

Even so, the council unanimously voted not to hold an election primarily because of the $28,000 cost.

Loading...