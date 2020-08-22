Front Page  »  

Witness describes Nipomo shooting incident

August 22, 2020

Law enforcement around the body of the shooter, photo by Richard Bastian

By RICHARD BASTIAN

A Central Valley man died in a gun battle with CHP officers and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies in Nipomo on Friday afternoon following an argument with a woman, according to a man who witnessed the argument.

At about 11:30 a.m., the man began yelling at a woman in a car with two small children in the Von’s parking lot. He then began shooting into the air, said William Farnsworth, who was walking his dog on Tefft Street.

Photo by Richard Bastian

“She yelled, ‘What are you stupid. Stop. Stop,’ ” Farnsworth said. “It appeared to be a domestic issue.”

Indiscriminately shooting about nine rounds, the gunman hit a transformer and a Cal Fire truck, Farnsworth said. The woman drove away heading towards Highway 101.

Shortly after deputies arrived,  the shooter went inside the gas station and shot three rounds, while employees locked themselves in an office. He then exited the building and a gunfight with law enforcement ensued. A K9 bit the man in the arm.

By Richard Bastian

“He did not move, indicating he had died,” Farnsworth said.

Deputies are not releasing the identity of the alleged shooter pending notification of his next of kin.


Loading...
Related:


2
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
south

Good shooting deputies, considering the fuel pumps and people running about, y’all did good.


Vote Up7Vote Down 
08/22/2020 1:05 pm
malovato

Extremely rare and unlikely for a service station gas pump to explode if hit by a bullet. But it does look cool in the movies.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
08/22/2020 3:16 pm
﻿